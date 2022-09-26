Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and Shocks

Soap Hub

Adam gets a shock from Chelsea while Jack gets his own shock, courtesy of Diane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAz2g_0iB3kieq00
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and ShocksSoap Hub

The Y&R Spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a search for answers, an unwarranted kiss, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

RELATED LINK: One Of the Family: Should Johnny Abbott Accept Chelsea on Y&R?

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), who’s spitting mad that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will neither confirm nor deny his suggestion that she’s been knocking boots with Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow), meets up with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and immediately deduces that something is weighing on her.

Chelsea will cop to having forced Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) hand, which, in turn, resulted in Victoria and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) telling Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) that Chelsea is his biological mother. Adam will be left speechless; he had no idea that his ex was so gung-ho for that little nugget of truth to be revealed.

And speaking of truths revealed, look for Adam to confront his brother and demand an answer to the following question: Is he sleeping with Sally? Expect Nick to lay into his brother and give him some serious what for.

Young and the Restless Spoilers: One For The Road

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) makes her way to the Abbott manse ostensibly to bring her grandson a present, but the crafty femme has an ulterior motive — namely, to find out whether or not Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will ever be able to forgive her multitude of trespasses.

In spite of his better judgment, Jack agrees to at least try to forget, if not forgive, his ex. Taking that as some sort of endorsement or indeed an invitation, a euphoric Diane responds by leaning in and kissing the object of her affection. Obsession? Either way, her dream has now become a reality. How will Jack respond?

Y&R Spoilers: Shock and Awe

In the other Y&R spoilers news, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) prepare for their vow renewal, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) gives Victoria some sound advice, and Diane receives a surprise guest. Might we soon be meeting her mysterious guardian angel?

Meanwhile, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) crosses a major line, an act which earns him not only Elena Dawson’s (Brytni Sarpy) wrath but an ultimatum handed to him by his lady love. Apparently, all isn’t really fair in love and war.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) taking matters into her own hands. Sounds like Chancellor-Winters will soon be going public despite Billy and Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) concerns.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Soap Operas# Diane Jenkins# Nate Hastings# Nicholas Newman

Comments / 1

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
3632 followers

More from Soap Hub

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?

GH Spoilers For September 29: Will Sonny Break Michael Or Dex First?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, reveal dangerous confrontations, stern warnings, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of Heart

Will Steffy be shocked to hear that her mother’s feelings have changed?. B&B Spoilers For September 29: Taylor Tells Steffy Her Change of HeartSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease that Taylor Hayes feels different about something, but will her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan approve of that change?

Read full story
5 comments

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’

Y&R Spoilers For September 29: Elena Gives Nate An ‘Ultimatum’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, promise numerous stories coming to a head, as Elena Dawson spells out exactly what she needs from Nate Hastings, Nicholas Newman isn’t feeling his little brother’s heavy-handed tactics, and Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott continue floating through life on the assumption that they are a golden couple whom nothing bad can ever touch.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets Gabi

The fashionista is determined to get to the bottom of things…. DAYS Spoilers For September 29: Stefan’s ‘Behavior’ Upsets GabiSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Thursday, September 29, 2022, tease an attempt to make sense of a mess, the extending of an olive branch, and much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this brand-new episode.

Read full story

Will Ridge Forrester Put His Foot Down on Bold and the Beautiful?

The top fashion designer has to remind his kids who’s the boss!. Will Ridge Forrester Put His Foot Down on Bold and the Beautiful?Soap Hub. Ridge Forrester has never been a man who takes orders on The Bold and the Beautiful. That hasn’t stopped his children –Steffy Forrester Finnegan and Thomas Forrester — from giving their dad advice on his marriage to Brooke Logan Forrester and his potential future with Taylor Hayes, their mother.

Read full story

The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Her Birthday

The current Y&R star and All My Children alum is celebrating a special day!. The Young and the Restless Star Melissa Claire Egan Celebrates Her BirthdaySoap Hub. Chelsea Lawson, who has decided her latest obsession should be the son she gave away, doesn’t have many reasons to rejoice right now. However, actress Melissa Claire Egan certainly has a reason to celebrate.

Read full story

General Hospital Favorite Vernee Watson Celebrates Her Birthday

General Hospital Favorite Vernee Watson Celebrates Her BirthdaySoap Hub. Even though General Hospital’s “Aunt Stella” is busy traipsing around the streets of London most of the time, with occasional Port Charles visits, U.S.-based actress Vernee Watson is just as preoccupied with celebrating a major milestone.

Read full story
1 comments

7 Things to Know About Jessica Serfaty, Days of our Lives’ New Sloane

As Sloane’s role increases, here’s your chance to get to know actress Jessica Serfaty a bit more. 7 Things to Know About Jessica Serfaty, Days of our Lives’ New SloaneSoap Hub.

Read full story

GH Spoilers For The Week September 26: Love, Accusation, and Terror

The delicate relationship between Anna and Valentin reaches new heights. GH Spoilers For The Week September 26: Love, Accusation, and TerrorSoap Hub. The GH spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease the rounding of a new base, a seriously stymied conversation, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 26: Reunions and Bad Decisions

There will be some ghostly reunions as Abigail’s loved ones make a spiritual connection. DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 26: Reunions and Bad DecisionsSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a fateful drive, a good deed bearing fruit, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these all-new episodes.

Read full story
7 comments

B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 26: Scares, Clashes & Shock

The war for Douglas heats up when Thomas and Brooke clash and it makes her fear for her safety. B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 26: Scares, Clashes & ShockSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease that the fight for Ridge Forrester has some unexpected fallout — and Douglas Forrester may somehow be caught in the middle when things spin out of control.

Read full story
14 comments

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.

Read full story
9 comments

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.

Read full story
2 comments

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her LiesSoap Hub. It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.

Read full story
6 comments

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?Soap Hub. Evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives. He swears they’re going to die, the way his beloved wife did. Nothing John Black, Steve Johnson, or Roman Brady can think of to do will save them. Yeah, we know that’s not true. Someone is going to ride to these damsels in distress rescue. The only question mark is: Who?

Read full story

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?Soap Hub. Will poor Sasha Gilmore Corbin ever catch a break on General Hospital? First, she got addicted to drugs, then she got better. Then she lost her baby boy. Then she got re-addicted to drugs. Then she had a very public breakdown. Then she was determined incapable of taking care of herself. Now she has lost her husband, Brando Corbin.

Read full story
1 comments

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?Soap Hub. To save all the good people of The Young and the Restless from the unparalleled scourge known as Diane Jenkins, Nikki Newman has not only joined forces with otherwise arch-enemies Ashley Abbott and Phyllis Summers, she’s made the trek to The Bold and the Beautiful for a reunion with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe.

Read full story

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?Soap Hub. Over the years, Taylor Hayes was ripped cruelly from husband Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful not once but twice. Lately, the good doctor has been making up for lost time by spending time with the father of her kids.

Read full story
4 comments

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives Misfire

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives MisfireSoap Hub. Craig Wesley returned to Days of our Lives just in time to learn that ex-wife Nancy Wesley is engaged to ex-con Clyde Weston – and to seem really, really guilty of having killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera, stabbed Sonny Kiriakis, and framed ex-fiancé Leo Stark for the crimes.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy