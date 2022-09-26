Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 26: Hard Truths and Shocks

Adam gets a shock from Chelsea while Jack gets his own shock, courtesy of Diane.

The Y&R Spoilers for September 26 – September 30, 2022, tease a search for answers, an unwarranted kiss, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these brand-new episodes.

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), who’s spitting mad that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will neither confirm nor deny his suggestion that she’s been knocking boots with Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow), meets up with Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and immediately deduces that something is weighing on her.

Chelsea will cop to having forced Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) hand, which, in turn, resulted in Victoria and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) telling Johnny Abbott (Paxton Mishkind) that Chelsea is his biological mother. Adam will be left speechless; he had no idea that his ex was so gung-ho for that little nugget of truth to be revealed.

And speaking of truths revealed, look for Adam to confront his brother and demand an answer to the following question: Is he sleeping with Sally? Expect Nick to lay into his brother and give him some serious what for.

Young and the Restless Spoilers: One For The Road

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) makes her way to the Abbott manse ostensibly to bring her grandson a present, but the crafty femme has an ulterior motive — namely, to find out whether or not Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will ever be able to forgive her multitude of trespasses.

In spite of his better judgment, Jack agrees to at least try to forget, if not forgive, his ex. Taking that as some sort of endorsement or indeed an invitation, a euphoric Diane responds by leaning in and kissing the object of her affection. Obsession? Either way, her dream has now become a reality. How will Jack respond?

Y&R Spoilers: Shock and Awe

In the other Y&R spoilers news, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) prepare for their vow renewal, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) gives Victoria some sound advice, and Diane receives a surprise guest. Might we soon be meeting her mysterious guardian angel?

Meanwhile, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) crosses a major line, an act which earns him not only Elena Dawson’s (Brytni Sarpy) wrath but an ultimatum handed to him by his lady love. Apparently, all isn’t really fair in love and war.

Finally, Y&R spoilers have Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) taking matters into her own hands. Sounds like Chancellor-Winters will soon be going public despite Billy and Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) concerns.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.