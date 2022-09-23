Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas Soap Hub

B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.

B&B Spoilers: Can The Past Be Forgotten?

By examining the crystal ball, laying out the cards, and reading the tea leaves, I plan to predict what’s coming up for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). But I make no promises because, let’s face it — it’s not an exact science (and I’m not really that…talented). Okay, Let’s take a plunge into the unknown.

Near Future

The crystal ball shows that it is time for Thomas Forrester to face the consequences of his past actions. Oh, and they are many! Sure, he has been behaving himself of late, but with sabotage, lying, stalking, and murder in his rearview mirror, is he fully redeemed? Can he make a fresh start? Is he ready to be a full-time parent to Douglas? These are the questions on everyone’s lips. It is very clear that it is time for Thomas to pull back, take stock, and think before he takes further action. The world is watching.

B&B Spoilers: Seeing Is Believing

Thomas Forrester pulled the Moon card, which signifies caution and delusion. Yes, he has come a long way since driving Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) car off the road, causing her death, lying about Beth, and drugging his rival for Hope’s (Annika Noelle) affections, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). But he has a lot more to do on the road to redemption to qualify as a stable parent to his son. The Bold and the Beautiful audience has witnessed his good side and is rooting for him.

The card hints that there is a truth he cannot yet admit to himself. Perhaps his past experiences and reactions have distorted his view of his current situation. Applying solutions based on practical observations as opposed to emotional reactions would serve him well. The struggle to reach his highest potential will bring about many conflicts in his life, but the results can be quite beautiful.

The jury is still out on whether Thomas can foster his mental health and heal old wounds enough to take on daddy duties. The cards show that with Moon, Thomas needs to wrangle his overactive imagination, come clean about his secrets, and do what it takes to live a life on the up and up. As long as he lacks restraint, takes risks, and keeps secrets, there is no chance for growth. The answer would be a “No.” Let’s see what the tea leaves say.

Further Into Thomas Forrester’s Future

In reading these tea leaves, I, Sybil the Psychic, spy an Owl, which indicates a warning against new ventures. Thomas is not ready to take on new responsibilities until he faces his own demons. He must come clean and remain that way before becoming responsible for another person’s happiness and well-being.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!