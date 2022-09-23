What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R? Soap Hub

On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.

Young and the Restless Polling

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is in Los Angeles, hitting up Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) for details, while Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) remained in Genoa City, so she can taunt Diane (Susan Walters) about how she’s the evilest evil who ever eviled. But is Diane actually harboring a life-changing secret?

Diane Jenkens: Hiding Something Big

It wasn’t even close, as a whopping 92% of you are convinced that not only is Diane hiding something, but that she has a wealthy benefactor watching out for her. Deacon told Nikki that he used to see his presumed dead partner in crime driving around L.A. in a cool car. It couldn’t have been a leased one. It had to be hers. And she couldn’t have bought it herself. There must be a sugar daddy involved. Diane texted someone to kill the story Talia Morgan (Natalie Morales) was writing. This is our big clue!

Young & Restless: Who Knows

A much smaller 5% have no idea what’s going on. We don’t know what Diane’s real agenda is, we don’t know what she wants, and so we don’t know what she’s hiding. Sometimes she seems innocent. Sometimes she seems guilty. We can only hope it’s an awesome secret and worth the wait.

Diane Jenkins: Innocent as Charged

An even smaller 3% of voters are buying what Diane is selling. You really think all she wants is to reconnect with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and maybe Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but not because it’s part of some major, underhanded plot, or because she has a co-conspirator with evil intentions. She’s just a mom. You know, like Phyllis.

