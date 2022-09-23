GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies

It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.

GH Spoilers Speculation

Lots of viewers are still holding out hope that Trina (Tabyana Ali) will remain Marcus Taggert’s (Réal Andrews) after all. But if she is Curtis’s (Donnell Turner), and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) knows about it, will she out her ex-husband’s (kind of, remember the divorce papers that were never sent in?) fiancée’s secret?

GH: Save the Private Investigator, Save the World

Jordan believes in truth, justice, and the American Way. We think. The Port Charles police department isn’t exactly what one would call…effective. They turn a blind eye to more crimes than they actually solve. But Jordan did once have — and still may have — feelings for Curtis.

She doesn’t want to see him hurt. Which is why 42% of you predict that she will tell him about Trina — for his sake. Also, remember how Curtis divorced Jordan because she kept secrets from him? Yeah…some of that back.

GH Spoilers: A Class Act

Jordan is too classy to do something so underhanded, 30% of the audience begs to differ. She’s had plenty of time to tell Curtis if she wanted to, and it’s clear she doesn’t. Portia (Brook Kerr) mumbled the truth when she was unconscious, and Jordan overheard. She could have gone running to Curtis then. The fact that she didn’t suggests she has no intention of doing so.

Passing the General Hospital Buck

Then again, an almost equal 28% of the voters think Jordan won’t tell Curtis…but she’ll have someone else do it for her. Maybe Taggert, maybe Trina herself. The point is, her hands will remain clean. And well manicured. Let the chips fall where they may.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

