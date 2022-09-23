Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women? Soap Hub

Evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives. He swears they’re going to die, the way his beloved wife did. Nothing John Black, Steve Johnson, or Roman Brady can think of to do will save them. Yeah, we know that’s not true. Someone is going to ride to these damsels in distress rescue. The only question mark is: Who?

RELATED LINK: DAYS Spoilers Photos: Nancy’s Ready To Be A Bride Again…She Says

DOOL: Strangers in the Night

We bet it will be someone totally out of the blue, 47% of you predict. No one on staff at the hospital, not one of their usual heroes, and not Orpheus (George Del Hoya), either. Maybe it will be the soon-to-be returning Mike Horton (Roarke Critchlow). Or maybe Dr. Rolf. He brings people back from the dead. He doesn’t kill them. Much.

Days of our Lives: Man Power

Don’t count John (Drake Hogysten), Steve (Stephen Nichols), and Roman (Josh Taylor) out yet, 29% of the audience is still holding out hope. They’re the designated heroes, and they’re more motivated than anyone. They’ve always come through for these women before — even after they’ve died. So they are definitely going to do it now.

DAYS: Doctor’s Orders

A slightly smaller 24% are putting their money on Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Kate (Lauren Koslow) is a businesswoman, she has no medical experience. And Marlena (Deidre Hall) may have gone to medical school back in the day, but she mostly sits behind a desk now and tells killers they’re all cured. Kayla is the only one who actually still practices medicine, and she’ll figure her way out of this pesky jam.

Nothing Doing

It says something that not a single voter voiced the opinion that the women won’t be saved. The fact that no one thinks Marlena, Kayla, and Kate are at death’s door suggests this story might not be as edge-of-your-seat compelling as the powers that be might think.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!