Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon? Soap Hub

To save all the good people of The Young and the Restless from the unparalleled scourge known as Diane Jenkins, Nikki Newman has not only joined forces with otherwise arch-enemies Ashley Abbott and Phyllis Summers, she’s made the trek to The Bold and the Beautiful for a reunion with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe.

RELATED LINK: Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane And Sheila Are Working Together

Nikki Newman Has A Dark History With Deacon

The last time Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) were in each other’s orbits, she fell off the wagon, and she fell hard. Will this happen again as she gets deeper into things with him? Soap Hub asked, and here’s what you answered.

All Better Now

Nikki is a goddess, 77% of the audience would like to make it known. She can handle anyone — including Diane (Susan Walters)…and Deacon. Sure, he manipulated her before, but this is a new and improved Nikki. Why, you may ask? Isn’t it obvious? It’s because she has Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) looking out for her. Victor reassured Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) that he has security looking out for Nikki in Los Angeles. Which means she’s golden. Victor never makes mistakes…never.

Bad Trouble

A much smaller 14% of you are less confident. Nikki Newman has fallen for Deacon before, which means she is vulnerable to him. She may think she has it all under control — and Victor is protecting her back — but Deacon knows what buttons to push. And if he can hold his own against Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), then Nikki ought to be an even easier target to manipulate…and send back to the bottle.

Nikki Has A Sore Spot

Nikki has a real weakness for Deacon, 9% of viewers are loath to admit. She wasn’t able to purge him from her system as easily as she did all those other disposable husbands who weren’t Victor. While ex-spouse Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) may bring out the best in her, Deacon brings out the worst. And without Victor to protect her – and with a reporter egging Nikki on to just meet with Deacon one more time – what could it hurt? – you’re truly concerned about the first lady of Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!