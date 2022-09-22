Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back? Soap Hub

Over the years, Taylor Hayes was ripped cruelly from husband Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful not once but twice. Lately, the good doctor has been making up for lost time by spending time with the father of her kids.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor Hayes In Love

Taylor has lots of self-esteem and has never chased after anyone. However, it seems as though, lately, she’s been orbiting around her ex, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Should she be doing this? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans. Find out the results.

The Wrong Move

Most of you, about 48%, say you don’t know why Taylor is pursuing Ridge, but you feel that it’s highly inappropriate. Taylor didn’t care for Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) chasing after Ridge when she was married to him. It’s hypocritical of Taylor to share smooches with Ridge overseas just because they’re so happy that their son-in-law Finn (Tanner Novlan) is back from the dead. Taylor needs to take the high road. Let Ridge come to you!

Bold and the Beautiful: It’s A Love Story

Many of you, about 44%, say that Taylor has every right and reason to go after Ridge. Why? Because she loves him. Why is it okay for Brooke to go after Ridge — not to mention spend time with ex-lover Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) and ex-husband Bill Spencer (Don Diamont)? Why can’t Taylor let Ridge know that she still cares for him very much? All’s fair in love and war.

For My Darling Daughter

It’s quite possible, about 8% of you say, that Taylor is only hanging around Ridge because she’s trying to keep her daughter Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) happy. Steffy may be a grown woman with kids of her own, but she’s also a daughter who wants her parents to have another chance since fate (and Brooke) hasn’t been kind to the couple. Stay tuned to see what Taylor’s next move is.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS.

