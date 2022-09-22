Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives Misfire Soap Hub

Craig Wesley returned to Days of our Lives just in time to learn that ex-wife Nancy Wesley is engaged to ex-con Clyde Weston – and to seem really, really guilty of having killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera, stabbed Sonny Kiriakis, and framed ex-fiancé Leo Stark for the crimes.

Days of our Lives: Vested Interest

Leo (Greg Rikaart) was the first to put the pieces together — but considering that he is currently the prime suspect, he has some major motivation to pin the blame on someone else.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) told Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) that he smelled vanilla just before the knife was planted in his back. And then Chad smelled vanilla on Craig (Kevin Spirtas). So case closed, right?

DOOL: Not That Bad

Craig is an awful, terrible, horrible man. He lied to Nancy (Patrika Darbo) for close to three decades, broke her heart, then didn’t understand why she wouldn’t play nice with his new side-piece. He deserved to be bamboozled by a still-married Leo. He deserves to have Nancy flaunt Clyde (James Read) in his face, and he deserves to generally suffer. He is a bad man. But we have never seen him be serial killer bad.

Sure, he schemed to win the Chief of Staff job. Twice. But it’s a big leap from there to I’m going to actually stab innocent people just so Leo will go to jail. That’s psychotic. Craig has never been psychotic.

Days of our Lives: Unfortunate Implications

Also, it’s a bit of an unfortunate message to have a man go from loving husband to closeted homosexual to out and proud to…killer. The stereotype of the self-hating — and homicidal as a result — homosexual is very old…and very offensive. Was this really the best character DAYS could think of to pin all those killings on? Are they aware of what it looks like? Did they want to take an already terrible and insulting storyline from bad to, oh, so, so much worse? We hope not; we hope there is another twist coming that isn’t this.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV in Canada.

