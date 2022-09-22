B&B Spoilers Speculation: Deacon Won’t Fall In Love With Sheila Soap Hub

B&B spoilers have shown that Deacon Sharpe keeps pushing Sheila Carter away but is he protesting too much? Soap opera viewers have seen people who can’t stand each one another end up in a relationship.

B&B Spoilers Speculation

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) tricked Deacon (Sean Kanan) into having sex with her, and now the two are living together. Is it just because Deacon is afraid of Sheila and he wants to keep their tryst private — or will he actually fall for her? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans who predict how this will all shake out.

Take the “L” Out of “Lover”

The majority of you, 47%, speculate that no, Deacon will not fall in love with Sheila. You think he’s not that stupid. And, like it or not, there’s a practicality to avoiding Sheila that Deacon needs to keep in mind. He’s worked hard at turning his life around, and falling for the naughty nurse/gun-toting psycho is not going to make him happy in the long run.

B&B Spoilers: Unlikely Lovers

Then there’s the 41% who predict that it’s possible that Deacon might fall in love with Sheila. He has to admire her persistence in life. Folks like Deacon and Sheila have to fight twice as hard to get what they want. He could end up realizing that she’s the woman for him. With Sheila at his side, Deacon would have an ally who could help him achieve all of his goals.

Simply Irresistible

The rest of you, about 12%, speculates that, of course, Deacon will fall for Sheila. He may have realized by now that he’s never going to have the woman he truly wants — Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) so why not love the one he’s with? That would be Sheila. If and/or when these two do get together for real, they’re going to have a cool “smush” name — it’ll be either “Sheacon” or “Delia.”

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes.

