Get A Sneak Peek of The Young and the Restless Photoshoot Soap Hub

The Young and the Restless stars recently gathered for a new cast photo and opening sequence as part of its big press day. Fan favorites like Beth Maitland, Christel Khalil, Cait Fairbanks, Melissa Ordway, and Melissa Claire Egan gave fans a sneak peek of all the day’s activities.

RELATED LINK: Young and the Restless Mom Wars: Should Diane & Phyllis Work Together?

The Young and the Restless Gets A 50th Anniversary Refresh

It’s always a big day when the soap’s entire cast gathers, and yesterday, on Instagram, several cast members revealed glimpses of what happened behind the scenes for their new cast photo and opening sequence.

Lily Winters actress, Christel Khalil, shared a video of herself in front of a green screen wearing a stunning floor-length gown as professionals filmed a new opening sequence. “New main title shots coming your way!” she captioned the short clip, which you can see by clicking here.

Beth Maitland, who portrays Traci Abbott, kept it simple with a selfie of herself with her hair in curls, and she wore a lovely burgundy top edged in sparkly stones. “How lucky am I?! @youngandrestlesscbs @cbstv @sonytvofficial,” she mused.

Chelsea Lawson star, Melissa Claire Egan, noticed something unusual about her dressing room when she snapped an old-school selfie of herself standing in front of a mirror wearing a glamorous gown with gold sequins. “Sometimes all it takes is a cast photo selfie to realize how dirty your mirror is….”

Cait Fairbanks used a fun play on words writing, “sorry, let me soap for a sec.” The Tessa Porter actress wore a stunning, low-cut black gown covered in black sequins, and dramatic sparkly earrings dangled from her ears.

Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor) shared a series of selfies with several different cast members, including Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman), Maitland, Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott), and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton). She wore a one-shouldered pink sequined gown, and her castmates wore various outfits. Her caption read, “A few of my faves ❤️ #bts #yr.”

All of these great behind-the-scenes looks make us excited to see the unveiling of the newest cast photo and a refreshed opening, which will likely come soon. You can check out all the sneak peeks by reading the full article here.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, catch up with what’s happened with your Y&R spoilers recap, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!