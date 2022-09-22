Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: GH’s Tabyana Ali Cooking With Class Soap Hub

Trina Robinson’s been going through a lot on General Hospital, remaining grounded and mostly calm. That’s due in no small part to her portrayer, Tabyana Ali, who is a very centered young lady. She spoke to us about her fitness routine for Soap Hub’s Wellness Wednesday.

Tabyana Ali Talks Health and Wellness

Soap Hub: Everyone’s into wellness now, it seems. Do you have a typical fitness regime — yoga, Pilates?

Soap Hub: You just hit it. Those are the two things I do, mainly. I don’t like working out, going to the gym, or high-impact anything. I feel that yoga and Pilates are the two things I focus on. It helps me with my body and helps give me confidence, joy, and happiness. I’ve been doing them mostly at home. I want to get into hot yoga and Pilates Plus. I’m looking at classes. Also, I am looking to get back into ballet.

Soap Hub: What does doing yoga and Pilates bring to your life?

Tabyana Ali: I feel really good when I do them. I don’t think I necessarily work out for how it makes me look. It’s more for mental health. Pilates and yoga are different kinds of workouts. They do both focus on breathing and making sure you’re in the right place. I feel like they help me more mentally than they do physically.

Soap Hub: Do you follow any special nutrition plans?

Tabyana Ali: I was vegan on and off for about nine years. I recently decided to put that on hold. I’m seeing that it might not be beneficial to me. I do lead a vegan lifestyle in terms of my purchases with animal byproducts. I’m a ‘clean’ eater. It’s hard for me to eat fast food. I eat lean chicken. I’m a fanatic for soup and salad. I love tomato basil soup and Greek and Caesar salads. I will eat that up! I love cooking. I hope to someday have my own restaurant.

Soap Hub: How did you get started with cooking?

Tabyana Ali: It’s in my blood. I grew up around it. My grandmother had the number one soul food restaurant in San Antonio [Texas]. My dad was a really big cook. Everyone would come over to our house just to taste his cooking. It got kind of weird though because I [am] such an animal lover.

I picked a lot of cooking up by myself. It wasn’t as if anybody actually showed me. I started doing it, and I remember the first thing I ever made was Deviled Eggs — not scrambled; I went big. I was in my great aunt’s kitchen, and I woke up early and I had found this recipe online. I just started making it. Now, I’m more creative and I try to find things for myself. I’m at the point where I can put things together without anyone showing me how.

Soap Hub: What advice do you have for someone trying to incorporate more wellness into their lives?

Tabyana Ali: Try to find what works for you. I’ve always wanted structure in my life. I’ve wanted to have things be very organized. Having a morning routine and seeing what works for you is the best situation, I believe. Try to find things and see what works for you and what doesn’t. I’ve found a good morning routine for myself that keeps me energized, happy, and going throughout the day. I think it’s good to eat until you’re satisfied — not until you’re full.

