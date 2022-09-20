GH Spoilers For September 21: Will Anna Be The Next To Be Hooked? Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, reveal dark moments, grave warnings, new clues, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this action-packed new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights: Who Gets The Hook Now?

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is still reeling from losing his cousin Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) to The Hooker and wonders if his problem might be Victor Cassasdine (Charles Shaughnessy). To that end, he gives Victor a stern warning, and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) echoes that warning, telling his father not to get on Sonny’s bad side.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) makes a call from the docks and tells Valentin that while she is being careful, there has been a setback in their plans. The Hooker is also out on the docks as Anna is being watched. Is he after her, or is this another red herring, and someone else is the intended victim?

General Hospital Spoilers: Port Charles Gets Informed

It looks like Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) manages to get that story out there so that Port Charles is aware there is a serial killer on the loose. The news certainly intrigues Selina Wu (Lydia Look), who mentions to Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) that things are getting quite interesting in Port Charles. Curtis is not quite sure what to make of Selina’s concerns.

Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) seems to be doing her job a little better than usual as she finds new evidence that leaves her bones chilled in her investigation.

General Hospital: Deception Business

Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) seems to be on her own warpath to save Deception. She already fired Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), and now it looks like she is also ready to fire Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

Will Brook Lynn bring her problems to Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) after Chase tells Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) he is all wrong about everything?

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.