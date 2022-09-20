B&B Spoilers for September 21: Brooke Blows Up At Taylor Over Steffy

Soap Hub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkmm0_0i3FkJmr00
B&B Spoilers for September 21: Brooke Blows Up At Taylor Over SteffySoap Hub

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, tease yet another battle between Brooke Logan Forrester and Taylor Hayes. Grab your popcorn because this is going to be explosive.

RELATED LINK: How Bold and the Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe Caused Big Trouble on Y&R

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is quickly reaching her breaking point with her stepchildren. Not only is Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) trying to steal back his son, but Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t give her one single night of peace and quiet. It’s more than she is willing to put up with, and she goes straight to the source of all the drama — Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

READ THIS: Find out what happened today on Bold and the Beautiful.

Bold and Beautiful: Just Stop It!

Brooke is sure Taylor is the one behind all of this. She is using and manipulating her kids to do her bidding and ruin her life. Why else would Steffy show up when she did and destroy a night of passion and love? It has to be because Taylor told her to!

Don’t think Taylor will take these accusations well. She’ll give as good as she gets and put Brooke in her place. If Brooke has problems in her marriage, it’s by her own doing, no one else’s. Maybe Brooke should be a better wife, and then nothing Taylor or her two demon-spawn kids can do will rock the boat.

B&B Spoilers: A Golden Opportunity?

Meanwhile, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) checks in with his sons and tells them all about his hang-out with Brooke. More specifically, Ridge’s reaction to finding them together…hugging. As you would expect, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) eat this up.

The big question is, will Bill use Ridge’s adverse reaction to his advantage? He does like poking the bear. And, everyone knows he’d pounce at the chance to be with Brooke should that marriage crumble and fall apart.

In case you are behind on The Bold and the Beautiful, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Los Angeles happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Bold and the Beautiful# Soap Operas# Brooke Logan# Taylor Hayes# Steffy Forrester

Comments / 21

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
3098 followers

More from Soap Hub

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For Thomas

Sybil The Psychic Predicts B&B Spoilers: Redemption For ThomasSoap Hub. B&B spoilers show that Thomas Forrester seems to be sticking his nose into everybody’s business! Whether it is discussing custody of his son Douglas Forrester with Hope Logan Spencer, scheming with sister Steffy Forrester Finnegan to reunite their parents, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes, or just genuinely causing angst for Brooke Logan Forrester, his presence seems to be all over Los Angeles. Not sure how all this will work out for him but I, Sybil the Psychic, plan to look in to the future to see what’s in store for Thomas.

Read full story

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.

Read full story

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her Lies

GH Spoilers Speculation: Jordan Will Bust Portia For Her LiesSoap Hub. It’s been a while since GH spoilers teased that Jordan Ashford found out that Portia Robinson was lying to Curtis Ashford about the paternity of her daughter, Trina Robinson. We think. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed yet.

Read full story

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?

Days of our Lives Rescue Rangers: Who Will Save the Women?Soap Hub. Evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans, Kayla Brady, and Kate Roberts on Days Of Our Lives. He swears they’re going to die, the way his beloved wife did. Nothing John Black, Steve Johnson, or Roman Brady can think of to do will save them. Yeah, we know that’s not true. Someone is going to ride to these damsels in distress rescue. The only question mark is: Who?

Read full story

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?

General Hospital Next Steps: What Will Happen to Sasha Now?Soap Hub. Will poor Sasha Gilmore Corbin ever catch a break on General Hospital? First, she got addicted to drugs, then she got better. Then she lost her baby boy. Then she got re-addicted to drugs. Then she had a very public breakdown. Then she was determined incapable of taking care of herself. Now she has lost her husband, Brando Corbin.

Read full story

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?

Off The Y&R Wagon: Will Nikki Newman Fall Due To Deacon?Soap Hub. To save all the good people of The Young and the Restless from the unparalleled scourge known as Diane Jenkins, Nikki Newman has not only joined forces with otherwise arch-enemies Ashley Abbott and Phyllis Summers, she’s made the trek to The Bold and the Beautiful for a reunion with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe.

Read full story

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?

Why Does A Bold and the Beautiful Taylor Want Ridge Back?Soap Hub. Over the years, Taylor Hayes was ripped cruelly from husband Ridge Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful not once but twice. Lately, the good doctor has been making up for lost time by spending time with the father of her kids.

Read full story
2 comments

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives Misfire

Why Craig Wesley Being a Killer Is a Days of our Lives MisfireSoap Hub. Craig Wesley returned to Days of our Lives just in time to learn that ex-wife Nancy Wesley is engaged to ex-con Clyde Weston – and to seem really, really guilty of having killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera, stabbed Sonny Kiriakis, and framed ex-fiancé Leo Stark for the crimes.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Deacon Won’t Fall In Love With Sheila

B&B Spoilers Speculation: Deacon Won’t Fall In Love With SheilaSoap Hub. B&B spoilers have shown that Deacon Sharpe keeps pushing Sheila Carter away but is he protesting too much? Soap opera viewers have seen people who can’t stand each one another end up in a relationship.

Read full story
9 comments

Get A Sneak Peek of The Young and the Restless Photoshoot

Get A Sneak Peek of The Young and the Restless PhotoshootSoap Hub. The Young and the Restless stars recently gathered for a new cast photo and opening sequence as part of its big press day. Fan favorites like Beth Maitland, Christel Khalil, Cait Fairbanks, Melissa Ordway, and Melissa Claire Egan gave fans a sneak peek of all the day’s activities.

Read full story
1 comments

Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: GH’s Tabyana Ali Cooking With Class

Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: GH’s Tabyana Ali Cooking With ClassSoap Hub. Trina Robinson’s been going through a lot on General Hospital, remaining grounded and mostly calm. That’s due in no small part to her portrayer, Tabyana Ali, who is a very centered young lady. She spoke to us about her fitness routine for Soap Hub’s Wellness Wednesday.

Read full story

Is Days of our Lives Deliberately Trying To Trigger Still Traumatized Viewers?

Is Days of our Lives Deliberately Trying To Trigger Still Traumatized Viewers?Soap Hub. That evil Orpheus has poisoned Marlena Evans Black, Kayla Brady Johnson, and Kate Roberts with a toxin that will kill them shortly. Orpheus wants John Black, Steve Johnson, and Roman Brady to watch the women they love die slowly and painfully, the way Orpheus watched his beloved Rebecca die years ago. Bwahahahahaha!

Read full story

GH Spoilers For September 21: Will Anna Be The Next To Be Hooked?

GH Spoilers For September 21: Will Anna Be The Next To Be Hooked?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, reveal dark moments, grave warnings, new clues, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this action-packed new episode.

Read full story
Genoa City, WI

Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’

Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, find Victor Newman doing what Victor does best – punching below his weight. Meanwhile, wife Nikki Newman meets with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe, Nate Hastings continues thinking he’s up for playing with the big boys, and Sally Spectra gets called out for lying.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers For September 21: Chloe Asks Kate For ‘A Favor’

DAYS Spoilers For September 21: Chloe Asks Kate For ‘A Favor’Soap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, tease a favor asked, an ill-timed outburst, anxious waiting, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers for September 20: Deacon Struggles To Control His Houseguest

B&B Spoilers for September 20: Deacon Struggles To Control His HouseguestSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, promises a wild day as Deacon Sharpe tries to keep Sheila Carter in check. The maniac mama is at it again and poor Deacon has to clean up yet another one of her messes.

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers For September 20: Jack Gives Diane An ‘Ultimatum’

Y&R Spoilers For September 20: Jack Gives Diane An ‘Ultimatum’Soap Hub. The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, put Jack Abbott in the position of playing peacemaker between the feuding women in his life, while Victoria Newman lets her little brother in on her big game plan, and Nikki Newman is forced to deal with the woman she once was.

Read full story
4 comments

GH Spoilers For September 20: Is This Really The End of Brando Corbin?

GH Spoilers For September 20: Is This Really The End of Brando Corbin?Soap Hub. GH spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, reveal tragic news, surprise encounters, malicious memories, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers For September 20: Chad’s Shocked That Stefan’s Alive

DAYS Spoilers For September 20: Chad’s Shocked That Stefan’s AliveSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, tease shock and awe, the hurling of a hurtful accusation, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy