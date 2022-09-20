B&B Spoilers for September 21: Brooke Blows Up At Taylor Over Steffy Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, tease yet another battle between Brooke Logan Forrester and Taylor Hayes. Grab your popcorn because this is going to be explosive.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is quickly reaching her breaking point with her stepchildren. Not only is Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) trying to steal back his son, but Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) won’t give her one single night of peace and quiet. It’s more than she is willing to put up with, and she goes straight to the source of all the drama — Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Bold and Beautiful: Just Stop It!

Brooke is sure Taylor is the one behind all of this. She is using and manipulating her kids to do her bidding and ruin her life. Why else would Steffy show up when she did and destroy a night of passion and love? It has to be because Taylor told her to!

Don’t think Taylor will take these accusations well. She’ll give as good as she gets and put Brooke in her place. If Brooke has problems in her marriage, it’s by her own doing, no one else’s. Maybe Brooke should be a better wife, and then nothing Taylor or her two demon-spawn kids can do will rock the boat.

B&B Spoilers: A Golden Opportunity?

Meanwhile, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) checks in with his sons and tells them all about his hang-out with Brooke. More specifically, Ridge’s reaction to finding them together…hugging. As you would expect, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) eat this up.

The big question is, will Bill use Ridge’s adverse reaction to his advantage? He does like poking the bear. And, everyone knows he’d pounce at the chance to be with Brooke should that marriage crumble and fall apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.