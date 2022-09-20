Y&R Spoilers For September 21: Victor Pushes Diane’s ‘Buttons’ Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, find Victor Newman doing what Victor does best – punching below his weight. Meanwhile, wife Nikki Newman meets with ex-husband Deacon Sharpe, Nate Hastings continues thinking he’s up for playing with the big boys, and Sally Spectra gets called out for lying.

RELATED LINK: 5 Fast Facts About Daniel Romalotti On The Young And The Restless

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Ex marks the spot for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). He meets up with Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) to remind her that she is a horrible person who doesn’t deserve to walk the streets of Genoa City, and she most certainly does not deserve to play mother-in-law to Victor’s precious granddaughter, Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier). The sooner she is out of town, the better. They’re all good people here. And she’s making them look bad.

Young & Restless: Blast From the Past

Nikki isn’t nearly as cruel to her ex, Deacon (Sean Kanan). But that’s because she wants something from him. She figures he has dirt on Diane, and she also figures he is dying to give it to her. You know, to make amends for the whole framing her for murder bit.

Y&R Spoilers: Know It All

Nate (Sean Dominic) is ready to become a power player. Once Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) buys controlling interest in Chancellor-Winters off of Nate’s tip, she will install him as head, and he will be Devon Hamilton’s (Bryton James) boss. That’ll teach him to have more professional experience. It’s not what you know, Cuz, it’s WHO you know.

Sally (Courtney Hope) slept with Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) and lied about it. Like Diane, she needs to be punished for her horrible crime. Nobody in Genoa City can stand to be around someone so duplicitous. They’re all good people here. And she’s making them look bad.

In case you are behind on The Young and the Restless, let Soap Hub help catch you up on all the latest Genoa City happenings. Each weekend, we publish the weekly recaps that let you know the biggest things that went down and help you to understand where the show is now. Check them out by clicking here.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.