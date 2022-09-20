DAYS Spoilers For September 21: Chloe Asks Kate For ‘A Favor’ Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, tease a favor asked, an ill-timed outburst, anxious waiting, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

You’d never confuse Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) for besties. Granted, they’ve both lived in the same town for decades, they both run in the same social circle, and Chloe slept with two of Kate’s three sons, but there exists some serious bad blood between the two.

You see, once upon a time, Chloe was with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) but also *ahem* putting the screws to Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), whom Kate had taken a fancy to. So, Kate did what any self-respecting woman — and loving mother — would and went full Evil Queen on Chloe.

First, she tried to poison some apples destined for Chloe’s gullet, then she popped the vile liquid into some brownies and made sure her goal was reached. Chloe lived, of course; so selfish that one.

That incident aside, Chloe and Kate have co-existed in harmony…but they’ve kept their distance from one another. Color Kate shocked to have Chloe come to her and ask for a mighty big favor — a favor that just might have something to do with the missing and presumed dead Philip Kiriakis (who’s actually alive and well and living in a mental health facility).

DOOL Spoilers: Hot Seat

Ever since that aneurysm went off in John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) head, he’s been prone to fits of blind rage — find Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) and ask her all about it — and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) uses that to her benefit when she cross-examines her former lover-cum-obsession-cum-father-in-law during Rachel Black’s custody hearing. What a clever, clever kook!

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Medic Alert

Look for Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to anxiously await word from the lab where their blood tests are concerned, and for Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) to let out his pent-up frustrations on an imprisoned Orpheus (George DelHoyo).

