B&B Spoilers for September 20: Deacon Struggles To Control His Houseguest Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, promises a wild day as Deacon Sharpe tries to keep Sheila Carter in check. The maniac mama is at it again and poor Deacon has to clean up yet another one of her messes.

RELATED LINK: A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Farcical Folly

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) doesn’t know the meaning of boundaries, the word no, or what it means to be ‘dead.’ It was bad enough when she stalked the cliff house, it was horrifying that she held Hayes Finnegan, but her continued delusions are even worse. There is no end in sight to how far she will go to get what she wants.

Bold and Beautiful: It’s All Too Much

This leaves Deacon (Sean Kanan) in a very bad spot. Her missteps risk his future, and he can’t keep running around to save her from herself — and them from jail. The last thing he needs is Sheila being…well, Sheila, and destroying both their lives.

Will her latest antics finally be enough for him to pick up the phone, call the cops, and end the madness? Surely he must be considering it. She is getting far too brave, and he’s reaching his breaking point. Maybe, just maybe, if he turns her in, he can make an agreement to save himself. If not, whatever happens next is on his head too.

B&B Spoilers: A Daughter’s Duty

Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) goes out of her way to ruin Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) night…and life. She shows up at the very worst moment and puts the breaks on Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) romantic night.

Should Steffy mind her business? Yes. Steffy should have better things to do now that her husband is alive and at home, but a meddler is going to meddle. She can’t let Brooke have this win when it means her mother will lose.

In case you missed these from last Friday, Soap Hub has your weekly The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers all in one place. They let you know what your favorite Los Angeles power players will be up to in the days ahead. So be sure to get a jump on this week’s action by clicking here.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.