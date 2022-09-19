Y&R Spoilers For September 20: Jack Gives Diane An ‘Ultimatum’ Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, put Jack Abbott in the position of playing peacemaker between the feuding women in his life, while Victoria Newman lets her little brother in on her big game plan, and Nikki Newman is forced to deal with the woman she once was.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) had a nice chat about how they should handle the non-stop squabbling between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

And what they decided is that they should treat the two grown women like toddlers. Wow, that is some serious respect! Kyle even set it up so that Phyllis and Diane would be forced to run into each other, and Kyle could observe them like specimens under a microscope.

At least Jack isn’t that awful. He just lets Diane know what will be expected of her now. And what she can expect if she doesn’t get with the program.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Listen Up

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) didn’t ask for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) to be her corporate mole at Chancellor-Winters. He came in and volunteered. And Victoria is just being a good businesswoman and taking advantage of an opportunity that fell in her lap.

She’s so pleased that she shared her scheme with Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow). Will he go along…or sound the alarm? And, as always, how big of a role is Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) playing in this?

Y&R Spoilers: Hello, Again

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is in Los Angeles, and face to face with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). If he helped fake Diane’s death, then Nikki figures Deacon owes it to her to help Nikki bury Diane a second time — for real. Will he get with the program, or does he have his own agenda for seeing her?

