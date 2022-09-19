GH Spoilers For September 20: Is This Really The End of Brando Corbin? Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, reveal tragic news, surprise encounters, malicious memories, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a heart-stopping moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Everything seemed to be looking up for Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), but just as he and Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) shared a tender kiss, he coughed up blood and started seizing. This leads Sasha to become hysterical and beg God for another chance.

However, GH spoilers say that Port Charles will mourn the death of one of their own as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) reminisces about Mike Corbin (Max Gail). Does Ghost Mike arrive to take Brando from Sasha? And what will Sasha do now if her conservator is really dead?

General Hospital Spoilers: Can Elizabeth Handle The Truth?

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) remains under hypnosis as Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) helps her get to the bottom of what happened during her teenage years that has seemingly affected her for so long. As Liz walks to the bottom of the stairs in her memories and can see a body lying unconscious, she becomes more frightened.

Kevin can tell Liz might become as hysterical as Sasha, so he does his best to bring her around. However, it looks as if Liz makes one more shocking discovery.

General Hospital: Curtis Is Mad, Carly Is Curious

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is still angry as heck and not going to take it anymore when it comes to Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) supposedly forgetting to mail those divorce papers. That’s when Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) comes on the scene and talks about secrets not being able to remain secret forever. Is she ready to take the fall for her own actions?

Finally, it looks like Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) finally makes it to Aruba, but she is quite curious when she sees a familiar face, Did Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) decide to take Sam McCall’s (Kelly Monaco) advice to join her there?

