DAYS Spoilers For September 20: Chad's Shocked That Stefan's Alive

The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, September 20, 2022, tease shock and awe, the hurling of a hurtful accusation, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

For reasons known only to himself, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is severely taken aback by Stefan O. DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) return from the dead.

Yes, despite his father clawing his way back from Hell not once, not twice, not even thrice but 14 times (and nicknamed The Phoenix for his derring-do), and despite his brother Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) somehow surviving being swallowed whole by quicksand and two seemingly successful suicide attempts, and despite his brother Tony (Thaao Penghlis) dying from an eviscerated chest, Chad is surprised to see Stefan out and about and amongst the living.

Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) barely batted an eyelash when Stefan came a calling. Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) was barely bothered by her husband’s pulling of a Lazarus. But Chad is shocked. SHOCKED, he will say. And this is why Chad has never made a good DiMera.

DOOL Spoilers: Blame Game

For reasons known only to himself, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) is convinced that the woman whom he sold up the river will care whether or not he’s framed for the crime he framed her for. And for reasons known only to herself, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) not only lets Leo into her hovel, but she entertains his theory that Craig Wesley (Kevin Spritas) is the one out to get him.

Speaking of Craig…he’s back in Salem — for reasons known only to himself — and his presence isn’t doing much for Nancy Wesley (Patrika Darbo) and Clyde Weston (James Read), who would be much happier if Craig has just stayed put a few states over.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Common Goals

For reasons known only to himself, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) is sure that he can convince Stefan, the brother he met one time, during a period when he was doing his best Imhotep impression, to join forces with him in order to oust Gabi from the top spot at DiMera Enterprises.

For his part — for reasons blah blah blah — Stefan decides that, yeah, he will team up with ole Eej. Won’t this be fun?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.