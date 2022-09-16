Y&R Spoilers For The Week of September 19: A Decent Proposal & A Pointed Question Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for September 19 – September 23, 2022, tease a fairly decent proposal, a pretty pointed question, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Though she hardly expects to be greeted by a prostrated, born-again do-gooder, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) does expect Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) to be the least bit contrite, considering he nearly got her sent down for a murder that wasn’t even committed — but Deacon isn’t.

What Deacon is, however, is interested in Nikki’s proposal that he scratch her back and she’ll, in turn, scratch his…and no, that’s not a euphuism for something untoward; Nikki simply wants Deacon to give her the goods on one Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) in exchange for her not squealing criminal misdeeds. Sounds fair, no?

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mind Your Business

After making love — and not for the first time — Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) make themselves respectable again in anticipation of the room service they ordered…but the person that comes to the door is none other than Sally’s former beau Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), and he’s got questions; pointed questions. The most pressing? Are Sally and Nick sleeping together? The answer, as delivered by Sally, just might surprise him.

Y&R Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Y&R spoilers news, Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) reveals a new venture, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) are forced to play nice, and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) make a shocking discovery.

Meanwhile, against his significant other’s sage advice, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) takes a big risk. It’ll either be the making of him or the breaking of him.

Finally, Y&R spoilers warn that Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) is soon to force Victoria’s hand where explaining Johnny Abbott’s origins is concerned. But is the boy really ready to hear that his natural mother is a con artist who drugged and raped his father and then nearly killed him while he was in utero by foolishly running onto a frozen lake?

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.