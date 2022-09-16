GH Spoilers For The Week of September 19: Potential Victims & Pointed Questions Soap Hub

The GH spoilers for September 19 – September 23, 2022, tease victimization, a venomous verbal attack, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

GH Spoilers Highlights

Though the hook-wielding maniac stalking the streets of Port Charles has so far failed to actually take a life, look for them to zero in on a target — one who’s near and possibly oh so dear to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — and finally achieve his or her goal.

But who might the victim be? Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), Sonny’s estranged stepson? Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), his lady love? Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy), his legal egal, extraordinaire? Or how about one of the two previous attackees, Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) — Sonny’s beloved cousin — and Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West), his child’s mother? It’s really anyone’s guess.

General Hospital Spoilers: Say What?!

Having taken the blame for Stella Henry’s (Vernee Watson) hubris, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) readies herself for an onslaught from Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner)…but even she’s unprepared for the pointed question lobbed by her not-yet ex-husband — is she still in love with him?

GH Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other GH spoilers news, Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison) extends an invitation to Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), TJ Ashford (Tajh Bellow) takes Stella into his confidence, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) takes on a new fight, and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) makes a grim realization.

Meanwhile, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) plan to take Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) down hits a major snag, necessitating Valentin to do a little improvisation.

Finally, GH spoilers hint that Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) might soon achieve total recall where that blank space in her past is concerned.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.