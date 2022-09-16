DAYS Spoilers For The Week September 19: A Shot In The Dark & A Match Made In Hell Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for September 19 – September 23, 2022, tease a shot in the dark, a match made in Hell, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a minute of these all-new episodes, which drop at 6 am every weekday on Peacock+.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

After going through his mental Rolodex of frenemies, foes, rivals, and people who just outright hate his guts, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) hits upon the person that he thinks is working overtime to frame him for murder…but before he makes the accusation public, he wants to talk it over with a pal.

And since Leo has no real pals, he decides that Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien) will do. To her credit, Gwen doesn’t call the police on Leo right away — instead, she listens to him theorize that CRAIG WESLEY (Kevin Spirtas) is the mad man on a stabbing spree; then she calls the police.

DOOL Spoilers: A Game Of One-upmanship

EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) may finally have the vote necessary to oust Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus) from the CEOship of DiMera Enterprises, and it could come courtesy of Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash)!

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other DAYS spoilers news, Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) lashes out at Alexander Neil Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) upon learning that he’s now the big man in charge at Titan, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) finally level with one another, and Jennifer Rose Horton Deveraux (Cady McClain) is caught dipping into her secret stash of pain meds.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) decides to exercise his anger at Milo Harp, alias Orpheus (George DelHoyo), on Orpheus himself — the fact that the villain is currently a guest of the Salem Police Department be damned.

Finally, DAYS spoilers warn that the tide may be turning in Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) favor where the custody trial is concerned…especially in light of the tizzy she manages to get John Black (Drake Hogestyn) worked into.

