B&B Spoilers for the Week of September 19: Schemes, Battles & Rage

B&B spoilers for September 19 – 23, 2022, tease tempers flaring and the fur flying as several players reach their breaking points. Bill Spencer shares the local gossip, Steffy Forrester Finnegan sticks her nose where it doesn’t belong, and Sheila Carter doesn’t let anything — or anyone — get her down.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) intends to be in her son’s life, one way or another. She’s made some risky moves so far, but it’s nothing compared to what she has planned next. She’s getting brave. Very, very brave. Is it time her ego cost her?

Unfortunately, if she gets caught, it means Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) goes down too, and he’s not about to let that happen. He goes from being Sheila’s friend/lover/roommate to practically babysitting the baddie. He knows if he lets her out of his sight, she’ll do something they will both regret.

Bold and Beautiful: Overstepping And Overreacting

Speaking of regrets, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doesn’t want her dad to have any, so she inserts herself into his business. She gets wind that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is planning a night of romance with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and puts an end to that.

Will her shenanigans pay off? She may ruin Ridge and Brooke’s night, but it’s going to take a lot more than that for the ‘Bridge’ to collapse. But, hey, it’s a start, right? Little does she realize the war she is starting and how explosive things between the Logans and Forresters are about to become!

B&B Spoilers: Too Much, Too Far

Not only will Brooke have a new beef with Steffy, but she goes after Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) too. Enough is enough, and she corners her rival and tells her to back off! And, this time, Brooke REALLY means it. She is not going to put up with any more of this!

It sounds like Ridge is on his wife’s side. He takes on his son and tells Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stay out of his love life. He is married to Brooke, and he is staying married. It’s time for the family — namely his children — to keep their opinions to themselves.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Odds & Ends

As everyone runs around trying to destroy each other, the Spencer men meet up and share their tales of woe and wonder. Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) can’t wait to tell his sons all about getting caught hugging Brooke, especially Ridge’s reaction when he walked through the door.

