B&B Spoilers Speculation: A Brooke And Liam Romantic Connection?

B&B spoilers continue teasing trouble for Brooke Logan Forrester and Ridge Forrester. In the able hands of Katherine Kelly Lang, Brooke has been able to get herself mixed up in all kinds of romantic entanglements. Sure, Ridge is her destiny, but Brooke has also had passionate romances with his father, Eric Forrester, and his half-brothers, Thorne Forrester and Nick Marone.

B&B Spoilers Life According to ‘Briam’

Would B&B’s creative team really go there with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Brooke? He’s her son-in-law, after all. There’s also zero to no conflict in Liam and Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) marriage right now. Then again…this is Brooke. Soap Hub asked B&B fans if they think we’ll ever see a Brooke and Liam romance. Read on for the results.

Hope for the B&B Future

The majority of you, 54%, say that there’s no way B&B spoilers will reveal that Brooke and Liam will make a play for one another. It’s unlikely that Hope would ever give Liam reason to betray their wedding vows. Let’s hope Liam learned a big lesson the last time he thought Hope was cheating on him. (She wasn’t.) He ran over to Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), got drunk, and fell into bed with her. If Liam’s ever faced with the opportunity to be intimate with his mother-in-law, let’s hope he thinks before he acts.

Bold and the Beautiful Possibilities

Many of you, nearly 30%, say that it’s possible B&B is setting up a Liam and Brooke fling. Right now, all they have in common — in addition to their love for Hope — is that they don’t partake in those big Forrester family gatherings at Eric’s (John McCook) mansion. Of course, Brooke has had sex with Hope’s loves in the past. Remember when she had accidental sex with Oliver Jones (Zack Conroy) at Hope’s graduation party? Oops.

B&B Spoilers The ‘Looke’ of Love

The rest of you, 16%, say that yes, this is going to happen, and you can’t wait for it! Lang is an expert at making sure that whomever Brooke is with that she loves that person deeply, and they are meant to be together. At least in that moment. Brooke has justified sleeping with daughter Bridget Forrester’s (Ashley Jones) husband Deacon Sharpe, the previously mentioned Oliver (it was an accident!), and most of Ridge’s male blood relatives.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

