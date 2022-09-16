Kudos To Joshua Morrow For Nick’s Young and the Restless Dinner Expressions Soap Hub

Sally Spectra and Nicholas Newman may have thought the biggest thing that happened this week was that their business discussion quickly escalated into sex — which Adam Newman almost walked in on. But, for us viewers, the highlight of Wednesday’s entire episode was when Sally and Nick bumped into Adam at Society…and he talked himself into joining them for dinner — and Joshua Morrow had sone great reactions as Nick.

Three’s a Crowd

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman did a perfect job of playing the ex-couple’s combination of awkwardness, one-upmanship, pride, and longing as they broke bread. But it was Morrow who stole the show…without even speaking.

Look At Me

The real cherry of this threesome’s dinner was Joshua Morrow and his spot-on facial expressions — a raised eyebrow here, a smirk there, a coy look. All his reactions really made the scene.

Sally claimed to be ravenous. Adam, wanting to prove how well he knew her, jumped in to recall how she’d often forget to eat while…working hard with him. Grossman’s face made it clear Adam knew what he was saying. Hope’s made it clear she knew what Adam was saying. And Morrow’s face made it clear that Nick knew exactly what they both were saying…and wouldn’t Adam be surprised by what Sally and Nick weren’t saying.

Joshua Morrow: Master Calls

Some actors — we won’t name names but trust us, they’re on daytime, too — are famous for looking through a script and just paying attention to their own lines, not even bothering to read what their scene partner has to say.

However, acting isn’t just talking and pulling focus. Acting, as the saying goes, is re-acting… even when the focus of the scene isn’t on you.

Adam and Sally’s interaction was the focus on the dinner at Society, but Joshua Morrow was the one who made it really sing with his reactions to their bumbling. Great work!

