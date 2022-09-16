General Hospital RX For Dex Heller: Whom Should He Fall For? Soap Hub

When Dex Heller first popped up on General Hospital, he was just another Sonny Corinthos worshipper who could think of nothing better to do with his life than to put it in the service of Sonny, the most moral mobster who ever walked the Earth, without whom Port Charles would have turned into the same town poor George Bailey stumbled into after he had never been born in It’s a Wonderful Life.

But then…things got interesting. Seems that Dex (Evan Hofer) is working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), who is scheming to bring his adoptive father down. Now we’ve got a story! But all work and no play makes Dex…sads. So which woman should he hook up with while working on his and Michael’s plot? Here’s what we heard from over 3,000 voters.

A majority, 44% of you, have yet to see anyone worthy of Dex’s romantic attentions. He’s a deep guy. He’s playing a role. He’s undercover. Quite frankly, we don’t even know what he’s really like yet. Not well enough to start playing matchmaker.

Unlike most of the boring people in town, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) was smart enough to keep her romantic options wide open. She’s openly attracted to both men and women, which means she doesn’t have to settle. Kristina and Dex haven’t spent all that much time together, but 28% of the audience saw definite chemistry. They should both explore that!

Then again, almost an equal 28% of the fans (yet slightly less) think Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is Dex’s destiny. First, what’s more romantic than dumpster diving? And second, his first name sounds a bit like her last name. If they get married, and he takes her name, he’d be Dex Jacks. And that’s worth putting up with any amount of garbage (see what we did there?).

