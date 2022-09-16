DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Rafe’s Nightmare Will Become Reality Soap Hub

DAYS spoilers, not to mention our own eyeballs, are making it clear that Rafe Hernandez isn’t the only one seeing the sparks between his wife, Nicole Walker Hernandez, and Nicole’s ex-husband, Eric Brady.

RELATED LINK: Cry Me a Days of our Lives River: Does Gabi Deserve Sympathy?

DAYS Spoilers Speculation

Rafe (Galen Gering) dreamed of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) cheating on him. So how long until it comes true? Here’s what almost 2,000 fans are expecting.

DAYS No Question

It’s a matter of when, not if, 70% of the audience feels confident. Nicole can’t keep her eyes off Eric (Greg Vaughan)…or off Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), the woman Eric is currently bedding. Nicole asked Eric to come work for her. She keeps dropping by his room…while he’s conveniently wearing a towel.

And while Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) managed to make Nicole and Eric’s breakup all about her by bringing the drama, did you notice how the exes reacted when Sarah wailed that they’d still be together if it weren’t for Xander Cook (Paul Telfer)? Yeah…they want each other. Bad.

DAYS Spoilers For the Best

It’s how things should be, 22% insist. Sarah was right. Nicole and Eric should be together today, and all Rafe’s dreams mean is that he knows it too. He might as well accept the inevitable and step aside like a gentleman. Heck, he’s had so much practice at that…

DOOL Good Girl

It’s telling that our poll could only scrape up 8% of viewers who truly believe Nicole will stay faithful to Rafe. Sure, she couldn’t do it when she was married to Eric, the alleged love of her life. And she couldn’t do it when she was with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), the man who went on the run with her after she grabbed Holly from Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). But, I guess she could have learned her lesson, and this time things will be different. She’ll only be tempted, but she won’t give in.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!