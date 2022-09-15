Cry Me a Days of our Lives River: Does Gabi Deserve Sympathy? Soap Hub

Gabi Hernandez DiMera is in for a world of pain on Days of our Lives. Her beloved husband, Stefan O. DiMera, is back from the dead. It’s a dream come true! But he doesn’t remember his love for her.

RELATED LINK: DAYS Spoilers Photos: EJ DiMera Offers Stefan A Partner In Crime

Days of our Lives Polling

He’s into Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) now. We know it’s because Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) has brainwashed him. But Gabi (Camila Banus) has no idea what’s going on. Do you feel sorry for her?

DAYS Reunited, And It Feels So Good

Gabi deserves a happy ending, 68% of the audience insists. She and Stefan (Brandon Barash) were on fire together, and not only do they deserve to experience that again, but also so do we! This is a couple that was just hitting its stride when Stefan was so cruelly killed off. We were given Jake DiMera (also Brandon Barash), but it wasn’t the same. This is what we’ve been rooting for. And we all deserve to get it!

Days of our Lives Back Slap

Maybe for a hot second, 30% of you shrug, but then we remember all the awful things she’s done, and the feeling fades. Gabi has broken up relationships and laughed about it. She only cares about herself, and having the love of her life come back from the dead and not care about her one whit is just the justice she deserves. Now let her live with it. And suffer.

DOOL Move On

About 2% of voters don’t care about Gabi and Stefan because you are really digging her with Li Shin (Remington Hoffman). He’s the kind of man she should have been with all the time. Stefan had too many issues stemming from being given up for adoption, never knowing his namesake dad, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), and having a mother who was certifiably insane. Li, as far as we know, just wants Gabi and her company. That’s nice and normal.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!