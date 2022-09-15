Why Does Bold and the Beautiful’s Deacon Have a Soft Spot for Sheila? Soap Hub

Deacon Sharpe has done a great job of putting his life back together on The Bold and the Beautiful, but he’s risking it all by keeping Sheila Carter hidden from the law. If the authorities find out what he’s up to, he could go to jail.

The Bold and the Beautiful Unlikely Allies

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is risking it all to help Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) keep her freedom. The million-dollar question is why? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans. Find out the results.

Deacon Can’t Change

The majority of you, 59%, say that Deacon is protecting Sheila because that’s who he is — a regular guy who just can’t help making mistakes. Sure, Deacon hears a little voice in his head that says to him, “This is the wrong thing to do.” The problem is that he listens to the even louder voice that says, ‘Go ahead. What’s the worst that could happen?’

Bold and the Beautiful: Parents Anonymous

Even though Deacon is wary of Sheila, given her volatile nature, he understands her pain. Deacon spent a lot of time away from his daughter Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). He missed out on some pretty informative years. He can relate to Sheila’s longing to be with her son Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and her grandson Hayes. That’s why about 33% of you feel that he has a soft spot for Sheila.

Any Port In a Storm

The rest of you, about 8%, say that Deacon is giving sanctuary to Sheila because, like it or not, she’s the only woman who has shown him any interest. Deacon’s always going to care about Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), but she has made it clear that he can’t be in the picture as Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) comes first. Deacon is helping Sheila because she gives him a purpose.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

