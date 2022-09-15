Will Diane and Adam Team Up on Young and the Restless? Soap Hub

Diane Jenkins already got herself a job at Jabot on The Young and the Restless, and now Adam Newman has accepted the role of Jack Abbott’s Chief Executive Officer. Diane and Adam have a lot in common. They both hate Victor Newman. They both know what it’s like to be screwed over by Victor Newman.

RELATED LINK: Y&R Recap For September 14: Sparks Ignite Between Sally And Nick

Young and the Restless Polling

They both know what it’s like to have all of Genoa City treat them like pariahs…even as they expect their own crimes to be not just forgiven, but forgotten. Sounds like the perfect recipe for a team-up. But would it be worth it for them to form an alliance?

Young & Restless: Get Smart

No way, Adam (Mark Grossman) is much smarter than that, 58% of you feel confident. He has to know that getting mixed up with Diane’s (Susan Walters) agenda is a non-starter. This is the woman who burned her bridges when she faked her death and let her son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) grow up without her.

Kyle wants Diane back in his life, so Jack (Peter Bergman) is going along for his son’s sake. But Adam colluding with the woman who caused so much pain will only lead to a one-way ticket out of Jabot for Adam. And he has to know that.

Young and the Restless: Equal Access

What a great idea, 38% cheer. These two can accomplish much more together than they ever could alone, and have a good time doing it, too. What could upset Victor (Eric Braeden) more than the son who refuses to work for Daddy’s company is now in cahoots with the woman who tried to convince Victor he was the father of her child — and then said child turned out to be Jack’s?

Y&R: Clever Girl

A scant 4% believe Diane is the smarter one in this equation. And she knows there’s nothing to be gained by infuriating Jack or Victor when it’s Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) she should be looking out for.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.