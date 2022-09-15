3 Reasons Why Dante & Sam Cohabitating Is a Bad General Hospital Idea

Sam McCall and Dante Falconeri have moved in together on General Hospital. He brought son Rocco, she brought kids Danny and Scout, and now they are one big happy family. Lulu Spencer and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain who? But is this modern family really a good idea? Three reasons why it’s really, really not.

General Hospital: All Together Now

No matter how excited Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) are to be getting on with their lives, the kids are less than thrilled. We haven’t seen Scout or Danny express an opinion, but Dante admitted Rocco isn’t pleased to be leaving his mother’s house to move in with Dad’s sidepiece. But, eh, he’ll come around, Dante shrugged and then continued unpacking. Someone is just asking for a demon seed boy!

GH: Too Close For Comfort

Not only is Dante moving into the home Sam once shared with Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison), but they are also across the hall from Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), Dante’s dad…and also the father of Sam’s first child, little Lila, who was stillborn…after Sonny made it clear he wanted nothing to do with either her or her mother. Isn’t that a little…icky? How soundproof are those walls?

General Hospital Chem Scam

And then, there are the fans who wrote in to ask if we saw any chemistry between Dante and Sam. Because they did not. Sure, she’s mourning Jason, and Dante is convinced that Lulu (Emme Rylan) will never wake up again (you know, the way her mother didn’t).

But this feels a lot less like love and a lot more like making due. He’s single, she’s single, he’s pretty, she’s pretty…there’s nothing better coming down the pike, so, yeah, sure, why not, let’s hook up. Now there’s a super-couple in the making.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

