Who Does Ridge Truly Want on Bold and the Beautiful — Brooke or Taylor?

When The Bold and the Beautiful premiered, viewers got the impression that Ridge Forrester was part flirt, part Casanova, part cad — all rolled into one. However, for the show’s duration, it appears as if he’s been torn between two women.

The Bold and the Beautiful – Ridge’s Way

In B&B’s early days, Ridge was torn between Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). He ultimately chose Caroline, only to lose her less than a year into marriage. But Ridge soon fell for Taylor Hayes, and over the decades, Ridge has gone back and forth between the good doctor and the beautiful chemist. Who does Ridge truly love the most?

Why Settle For Just One

The majority of you, 63%, say that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants both Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke. And while Ridge often acts conflicted, let’s face it — he’s really got the best of both worlds. He clearly loves Brooke, but he also makes a lot of time for Taylor. Ridge may not admit it, but he loves both women, and as long as Taylor and Brooke allow him to sit on the fence, that’s exactly where Ridge is going to sit.

Bold and the Beautiful Brooke

Many of you, 23%, say that Ridge loves Brooke and only Brooke. You feel that he’s toying with Taylor’s feelings, giving her false hope. Ridge probably doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with kissing his ex while they were overseas. Brooke holds Taylor — not Ridge — accountable. Maybe if she did, he’d stop locking lips with the good doctor.

The Doctor Is In Demand

The rest of you, about 14%, say that Ridge loves Taylor. Brooke will have no one to blame but herself when she inevitably makes another mistake with a guy (hi, Bill!), and Ridge is forced to realize that he just doesn’t have the same problems with Taylor that he does with his wife.

