[Opinion] General Hospital Women Ogling Men At The Pool Needs To Stop Already

The Metro Court pool has to be one of the most-used new sets on General Hospital. Everyone who is anyone on Port Charles makes their way there at some point during the day, but an odd recurring scene keeps happening there that leaves a bad taste in our mouths.

General Hospital Women Can’t Stop Staring

The first time we blatantly noticed a Port Charles woman obviously ogled a man as he emerged from the shallow waters of the Metro Court pool was when Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) caught Carly Corinthos’s (Laura Wright) eye, and she decided to give him a second and third look.

The scene was a bit disturbing as it portrayed Carly as a woman who could only realize she was attracted to a man due to his looks, but it seemed like a one-off, and we let it go. However, it turned out not to be a one-off, and the Summer of 2022 became the Summer of Ogling on GH.

After Carly, we have seen Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) ogle an emerging Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse). Then we had Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) ogling Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) as he stepped out of the pool. And let us not forget Josslyn Jacks’s (Eden McCoy) jaw drop as Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) finished up his swim.

There seems to be a theme going on here where men are portrayed as objects and women are portrayed as ‘thirsty,’ as if all they have to do is look at a half-naked man and lose all their senses. And this is on a soap that barely gives us love scenes. If pool ogling is the way General Hospital plans to compensate, it’s not working. We are not saying there is something wrong with looking at an attractive man but scenes where it is so obviously done leave a bad taste in our mouths.

The GH Bridge Too Far

The scene that really solidified for us that this is becoming a problem was when 8-year-old Violet Finn (Jophielle Love) couldn’t stop staring at a young boy her age emerging from the waters. Why did we get a close-up of a child’s body and another child staring at him?

It’s inappropriate enough that Violet is somehow involved in the love lives of the men in her life, even inadvertently dropping innuendo about her grandfather in what the writers likely think is a cute scene. Well, it’s not cute. It’s disturbing, and it needs to stop.

To make matters worse and bring home the point that the male-dominated soap behind-the-scenes may not understand what it is doing, GH’s social media featured the Violet pool scene as one of its highlights of the September 12 episode.

Soap Hub has already accused the GH powers-that-be of being tone-deaf, and this just brings home our point. It’s not okay to portray men as pool objects and women as people who only see a man for his body. And it is certainly not okay to involve children in sexually-suggestive scenes — ever.

