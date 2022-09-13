Who Should Mind Their Own Bold and the Beautiful Business the Most? Soap Hub

Soaps, including The Bold and the Beautiful, wouldn’t move their stories along if folks didn’t eavesdrop, butt into conversations, and offer to listen to other people’s problems. Characters have to know what’s going on in the lives of the people around them for tales to develop and advance.

RELATED LINK: Should Eric and Donna Marry After His Divorce On The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful MYOB

But this means that characters have to sometimes stick their noses into the lives of family members and friends. Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), a grown woman and mother of two, for example, knows a lot about her parents’ love lives. The Logan sisters sure keep abreast of which one of them is dating whom. Is there someone who needs to take it down a bit when sticking their nose into matters that may not directly affect them? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

Queen Steffy Forrester

Not surprisingly, the previously mentioned Steffy needs to pull back. About 47% of you feel that she needs to stop inquiring about smooches exchanged between her parents Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Steffy has their husband Finn (Tanner Novlan) and children — Kelly and Hayes — to worry about. She’s running Forrester Creations, too. Steffy should let Ridge and Taylor figure out their own destiny — especially as he often ends up with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Bold and the Beautiful Babbling Brooke

Many of you feel that Brooke needs to stop talking about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wanting a bigger role in the life of his son Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). Brooke is constantly telling Ridge and daughter Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that Douglas needs to live with Hope — not Thomas. Brooke didn’t like it when people tried to interfere with her having custody of her kids when they were little ones. Yes, it’s admirable to support Hope in this matter, but Brooke needs to mind her own beeswax — especially when it comes to Thomas and Douglas.

Psychiatrist, Heal Thyself

Some of you, about 11%, say that Taylor needs to provide therapy during office hours only. The world-renowned psychiatrist doesn’t have to keep up with what people are doing when she’s not working. Frankly, we don’t see Taylor as that much of a busybody when it comes to other people. It’s difficult to turn off work for some people.

Hope for Hope’s Future

Hope received less than 1% of your vote, but she still made the list. Hope pretty much is minding her own business these days, but that business is her son Douglas. She wants him home, but she’s conflicted by knowing he loves spending time with his dad — and quite possibly lingering feelings of her own for Douglas’s daddy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!