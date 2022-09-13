Affirmative Action: Equal Opportunity Crazy on The Young the Restless

We’ve spent weeks talking about how Phyllis Summers, Chelsea Lawson, Nikki Newman, Chloe Mitchell Fisher, and Summer Newman Abbott are wallowing in some serious crazy on The Young and the Restless. But it’s not like the men are doing any better.

Young and the Restless: Asking For a Lawsuit

Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) demanded that Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) fire Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) from her position as Chief Executive Officer of Newman Media not because viewership was dropping, they were being sued, or profits had dried up — but because Sally failed to convince Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to return to the company.

Can you just see the Human Resourced Director explaining that to those investigating Sally’s charges of unfair termination? But that’s not the only reason Victor resents Sally’s presence. Has Nick forgotten how Sally got Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) a dream job in Italy? Off with her head! Dude…it’s the 21st century. Treating your female employees like that is, what’s the word, oh yeah…ILLEGAL?!

Y&R: He Drives Me Crazy

Victor may want Adam to work for him, but Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) went mental at the idea of Adam working for their family company. Billy started berating Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) for hiring Adam, then went into a tirade about how big brother doesn’t support him.

Kyle didn’t want Adam’s input on Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) photo session. Even though his company is owned by Jabot, which means Kyle works for Adam. Are both Abbott boys out of their minds?

Young and the Restless: Doctor Knows Best

Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) used to be a doctor. Now he’s an executive. Nate practiced medicine for over a decade and would still admit when he didn’t know something. Nate has been in business for a hot minute. Nate already knows everything. Nate is off his rocker.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Genoa City, check out all the latest that’s been posted on Y&R spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

