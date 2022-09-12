B&B Spoilers for Tuesday, September 13: Ridge Reminisces About His Past Loves Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, focuses on Ridge Forrester looking to the past for answers about his future. Two very special women are in love with this man, and it’s time for him to choose once and for all.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

Oh, Ridge, Ridge, Ridge…it’s time to stop trying to have your cake and eat it too. The ladies aren’t putting up with it anymore, and they have laid down the law. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has to pick a side, pick a family, pick a woman, and put his unchosen behind him.

Bold and Beautiful: Life Choices Are Hard

What is a man to do in this situation? Follow his heart? Follow his libido? Maybe a little of both, but mostly it seems like Ridge is going to rely on history. He sits down by himself to reminisce about the past and all the good times he had with each woman.

His love story with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is passionate and illustrious. But, don’t count out Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). They share heat and a deep connection – and the only children he actually talks about (where is RJ Forrester anyway?).

Is today the day he truly reaches a decision? The ladies (and us) can only hope. He’s ridden this merry-go-round for way too long, and it’s time to stop the ride and get serious.

B&B Spoilers: Perfect Paris Prances

After his time flip-flopping, Ridge gets to work. Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) has a new design and uses Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) to show it off. Will this stunning outfit take Ridge and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) breath away? If it doesn’t, at least Paris sure will!

