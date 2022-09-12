Y&R Spoilers For September 13: Jack and Victor Rivalry Reignites Soap Hub

The Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, feature Victor Newman deciding that the world isn’t exactly the way he wants it to be — and taking action, while Nicholas Newman gets closer with the enemy, and Diane Jenkins figures out what Phyllis Summers is up to now.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) have gotten so far past their old rivalry that they periodically have drinks together, where Jack is allowed to tell Victor what a great father and businessman he is. But now, Victor feels like Jack has disrespected him as both a father and a businessman.

Jack hired Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to be his co-Chief Executive Officer. Obviously, this wasn’t about Jack or Adam or even Jabot. This was obviously a jab against Victor. And he will not be taking this sitting down. Well, he will be. But he’ll be yelling and pointing the entire time!

Young & Restless Spoilers: I Believe In You

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was honest with Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) about her preoccupation with Adam and why she won’t let it affect her work anymore. Nick believed her. Nick defended her to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle). And then Nick and Sally connected, which may lead to more. Because that’s what you do when you’re in agreement…and on a soap. The big question is, will Adam catch them in the act…or merely overhear it?

Y&R Spoilers: I Know What You Did Last Episode

Diane (Susan Walters) had no doubt that it was Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) who, with Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) help, exposed Diane’s past to the world. But if Diane thought Phyllis would take a break and rest on her laurels, she had another thing coming. Same way as Phyllis has another thing coming if she thinks Diane will just sit back and take it.

