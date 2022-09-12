GH Spoilers For September 13: Sonny And Ava Will Kill Nikolas If Need Be Soap Hub

GH spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, reveal serious threats, shocking revelations, huge decisions, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an exciting moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is convinced that more happened between Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) than Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) is letting on, but she stopped just short of telling the truth. That doesn’t mean that Sonny is willing to give up. He has had it with Nikolas for quite a while now and warns his nephew’s father that he is not going to like what’s about to happen.

As for Ava, she has a strong warning for Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) as she tells her that her husband is capable of very bad behavior. Meanwhile, Nikolas makes a mysterious phone call that can get him in big trouble.

Sonny might also want to watch his new right-hand man as Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) grows closer to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). However, Josslyn is a little nervous about this new friend and asks him to keep their dumpster diving trip a secret. She certainly doesn’t want Cameron Webber (William Lipton) to know who she was with.

Josslyn’s mom, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), also has her own problems as her plane to her leadership conference runs into some trouble.

General Hospital Spoilers: Curtis Wants Answers

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is sure that Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) is behind their divorce never being finalized, but Jordan knows that Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) made this happen. Jordan does her best to defend herself, but she also doesn’t want to ruin Curtis and Stella’s relationship. Is she about to take the fall for her and incur Curtis’s wrath?

At the Metro Court pool, Marshall Ashford (Robert Gossett) and Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) bury the hatchet as Drew apologizes for offering him that fake job just to get a background check.

General Hospital: Sasha Makes A Big Choice

Knowing she needs help and fears months or even years behind bars, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) finally makes a decision about her conservatorship. It looks like she agrees for Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor) to take over most aspects of her life, but he promises her that he will not let things go on longer than they have to.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.