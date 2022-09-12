DAYS Spoilers For September 13: Rafe Questions Nicole About Eric Soap Hub

The DAYS spoilers for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, tease marital strife, real-life Stratego, and more. You won’t want to miss a minute of this all-new episode.

DAYS Spoilers Highlights

As newlyweds, there are certain things that Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Nicole Walker Hernandez (Arianne Zucker) should be coming to grips with. Think: who gets which side of the bed, who does the lion’s share of housework et al.

What they shouldn’t be fussing over is Nicole’s obvious obsession with her ex-husband and his new lady friend. That is a big red flag if ever there was a big red flag.

And though Rafe shouldn’t have to ask Nicole why she’s so darn interested, he’ll do just that because he has a masochistic streak a mile wide. And though Nicole should know better, you can expect her to lie — lie and deflect.

DOOL Spoilers: Rush Job

Speaking of Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) — he is Nicole’s ex, don’t you know — look for him to take Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) into his confidence…which is probably where they should have started rather than jumping into bed with one another after their third or fourth meeting, protecting one’s heart, and all.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: In A Pickle

If he knew then what he knows now, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) would probably have just let Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) plug a hole in Milo Harp, alias Orpheus (George DelHoyo), when he was ready to go a gunning. As it now stands, the two buddies have got their heads together, and they’re desperately trying to come up with a plan to smoke the villain out of hiding.

And given that their ladyfolk — and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) — are beginning to manifest the same poorly symptoms, a surefire solution can’t come soon enough.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.