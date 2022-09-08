The Bold and the Beautiful’s Lack Of Tact About Adoption Is Cringe-Worthy Soap Hub

The Bold and the Beautiful keeps playing up Thomas Forrester being Douglas Forrester’s BIOLOGICAL parent while ignoring how important the little boy’s adoption — and adoption in general — are in the show. Recently, a faux pas was made in front of a very important adoptee, and it had our jaws dropping.

Bold and the Beautiful

While it’s bad enough that Hope (Annika Noelle) keeps getting put through the wringer about not birthing Douglas (Django Ferri), there is very little recognition of the vital role she plays in his life. She IS mommy, in every sense of the word. Blood doesn’t equal love, and no one has loved Douglas this much since Caroline Spencer.

Just the other day, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) finally recognized this and praised his stepdaughter for being such a good mom. Yes, she is a GREAT mom, in fact. But, of course, that was followed up with a “but his dad is here now” as if her services are no longer needed. And, this happened all in front of Zende Forrester Domginquez (Delon de Metz).

B&B: Blood Doesn’t Equal Love

Poor Zende was sitting right there as Ridge talked about the importance of Douglas being with his father, his Forrester family, and being part of his legacy. Hope is great and all but this is HIS FAMILY HOME — as if the cabin isn’t.

We question how this all must have sounded to Zende. He was brought into the family through adoption. He sat there listening as an adoptive parent’s role was downplayed and dismissed while not saying much of anything. Should he have said something? Would even a “hey now, my adoptive parents are just as valid as my biological ones…” No? Okay, then.

Bold and the Beautiful: Pot, Meet Kettle

Let’s not forget Ridge wasn’t exactly raised by his own father, either. Eric Forrester (John McCook) was his dad since birth, and the reveal they weren’t biologically connected didn’t change a single thing about the love between them. Eric was his dad when he came into this world and will be his dad when he leaves it. Do you agree with us, or do you have your own thoughts on this storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.

