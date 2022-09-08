All Better: Is Sarah No Longer Periodically Psychotic on Days of our Lives? Soap Hub

As Sarah Horton and Xander Cook tied the knot this week on Days of our Lives, they remembered trying to do this before…only then they were interrupted by Jada Hunter coming to arrest Sarah for suspicion of murdering Abigail Deveraux DiMera.

Days of our Lives Polling

Because Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) would have these periodic fits of psychosis during which she’d violently attack people. Is that little quirk all behind her now?

DAYS Forget About It

We don’t know, and we don’t care, 58% of you sigh, just as long as that story point never gets revisited again. Sarah can get therapy off-screen, or she can white-knuckle it, or Xander (Paul Telfer) can chain her to a bed every full moon like she’s a vampire. The point is, let us never speak of it again and just move on with our lives.

Better Living On Days of our Lives Through Chemistry

Big Pharma would like us to believe there is no twinge of a feeling anyone can experience that they haven’t developed a handy, dandy pill for, which is presumably why 30% of the audience will only feel secure if they see Sarah taking her medicine every single day — every single hour if it comes to that. Perhaps Xander can treat her like a child and monitor her. Who needs bodily autonomy?

DOOL All Good

And then there are the 12% who are convinced that over a year of being drugged and tormented, then being drugged again, or being gaslit into thinking you’re someone else, then turning into a 6-year-old child, or all tiny hiccoughs which can be cured by true love and a little self-discipline. Considering that Dr. Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall) sees most patients an average of 1.5 times, and then they’re all cured, why not believe that mental illness can be completely wiped out with just a firm smile and a pat on the shoulder?

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada.