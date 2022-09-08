Is Thomas Using Douglas to Get to Hope on Bold and the Beautiful? Soap Hub

Fans have waited for some time for Thomas Forrester to go after custody of his son Douglas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. The designer has put in a lot of work to get his life back on track. However, fans are quite literally divided on what Thomas’s motives are.

Bold and the Beautiful: Custody (Head) Case

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) wanting Douglas (Django Ferri) back in his life on a full-time basis has caused a rift among many characters. What is the reason Thomas is more involved in his son’s life? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans. Find out the results!

A Forrester House Divided

An equal amount of you — 34% — were divided on Thomas’s motivations. One group feels that his mental health is declining. The other thinks that he’s using Douglas to get Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) back in his life but that Thomas doesn’t see anything wrong with this. It’s certainly a possibility as Thomas has used his son in the past to woo Hope. When Hope was at the altar with Thomas, she was on the fence about committing herself to someone other than Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Once Hope looked into little Douglas’s hopeful eyes, she went ahead with the ceremony.

Even if Liam and Hope hadn’t learned that Beth was alive, we’re not sure that Hope and Thomas’s marriage would have survived. Hope’s in love with Liam, so if Thomas is looking to regain her love, Thomas might end up being severely disappointed.

The Bold and the Beautiful Love Story

The rest of you, almost 32%, say it’s okay for Thomas to want more custody of Douglas and still be in love with Hope. It’s okay to have more than one feeling at the same time. Thomas wanting to parent Douglas and have fun with him is separate from his feelings for Hope. He just wants to be a good dad.

