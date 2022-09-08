Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is Who Diane Jenkins Is Colluding With Soap Hub

Y&R spoilers imply that Diane Jenkins seemed truly heartbroken when the hit piece came out, detailing all of her ill deeds. Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers, who made the exposé happen, were truly thrilled.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation

Only to feel equally heartbroken soon after, when they learned that the series of hit pieces they’d envisioned had been canceled. We assumed it was because most of the world had no interest in reading about the exploits of some nobody in a nowhere town in Wisconsin. But it turned out to be because Diane (Susan Walters) has friends in high places.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Tell Me Who Are You

The mystery person texted Diane to advise that the series was killed…and Diane owed them big-time. Diane looked…ambivalent about the whole thing. Meanwhile, we wondered who her mystery savior was. And now we think we’ve figured it out.

Y&R Spoilers: Double Cross

Y&R is promising a huge crossover with their sister show, The Bold and the Beautiful. B&B is set in Los Angeles. Where was Diane hiding out prior to resurfacing and inserting herself back into Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Kyle Abbott’s (Michael Mealor) lives? Los Angeles!

And who, in Los Angeles/B&B does Diane already have a connection with? Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan)! And who is about to cross over from Los Angeles/B&B…yup, you got it!

Young and the Restless: Our Man in L.A.

Deacon is coming to Genoa City because he and Diane have yet another plan brewing. And it involves Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), for sure, and maybe even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

We bet he’s the one who got that story killed. We’re not sure how. But considering this is a guy who’s tangled with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown)…and lived to tell about it, do you doubt there is anything he can’t do? Think this speculation could really come true? Let us know in the comments section below.

