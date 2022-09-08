Nelle Returns To General Hospital: Should She Stay a While? Soap Hub

Ghost/Hallucination/Dream Nelle Benson sure had a lot to say on General Hospital. You know, for a person who fell off a cliff and was presumed dead two years ago. But we all know that death lasts about as long as a common cold in Port Charles.

RELATED LINK: Get Lost: Should Trina Cut Spencer Out Of Her General Hospital Life?

General Hospital Polling

Should Michael Corinthos’s (Chad Duell) ex, Wiley’s mom, and, oh, yeah, Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) twin sister, not to mention Nina Reeves’s (Cynthia Watros) daughter, make a return trip to the site of her many crimes?

End of the GH Road

No matter how much you love Chloe Lanier as Nelle, 54% of you say the character did her bit for the world — she brought forth the wonder child known as Wiley, and that’s enough. We don’t need her for anything else. After all, Wiley has Willow as his new mommy, and soon Nina will have Willow as her new daughter. Nelle needs to remain six feet under.

General Hospital Back and Forth

We wouldn’t mind seeing her once in a while, 31% of the audience is more open-minded. As a ghost, as a hallucination, as a dream. Nelle always spoke truth to power, so why should being dead put an end to that? Whether she forces characters to admit what they already sort of know or just reminds them they’re not as innocent and pure as they’d like to believe, she can be Port Charles’ Jiminy Cricket…with a mean streak.

Here Comes GH Trouble

We miss how she used to make trouble just by walking into a room, 15% of voters are pining for the good old days. And can you imagine what kind of trouble Nelle and Nina could get up to if they joined forces…against Willow? Both have a reason to get her out of Wiley’s life, and both have even better reasons to make Michael miserable. And THEN they find out who Willow really is!

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.