Why A New Bold and the Beautiful Fashion Rival Is So Needed Right Now Soap Hub

With only four soaps left in production, it’s not that hard to stand out from the crowd with your own little niche. Yet what The Bold and the Beautiful carved out for itself — being in the world of fashion — seems to have gone by the wayside ever since Sally Spectra moved over to Genoa City and The Young and the Restless. But that could easily change…and should.

RELATED LINK: B&B Spoilers Speculation: Brooke Sees Through Sheila’s Disguise

The Bold and the Beautiful: Be Fashion Forward

Fashion wars were a staple for the CBS soap dating back to its early years, with eye-popping shows that spotlighted all of the glitz and glamour that Forrester Creations could provide, as stunning models walked the runway and behind the scenes, the drama was always rising.

Whether it was Sally Spectra, the first, played by the ever-mesmerizing Darlene Conley, trying to steal Forrester Creations’ top designs or even their designers, to her namesake Sally (Courtney Hope) trying to get the team back together, a rival upstart is what keeps the Forresters in tip-top form.

Otherwise, we just keep hearing about the family’s personal woes again and again, and while we care deeply for each of these characters and what they are personally going through — that’s what every soap does. What makes The Bold and the Beautiful different is it gives fans a bird’s eye view of what happens in this world.

Sure, The Young and the Restless has its own fashion stories with Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman), Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan), and now the introduction of Marchetti. What if even more crossovers happened and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) and Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) took on Forrester in a battle of the runway?

Even if that doesn’t happen, it would still be smart for the show to bring in someone for the Forresters to unite against, making them band together to make sure their company stays relevant. It’s more fun as a viewer to root for someone who wants more than watch people flaunting how they have it all.

The Bold and the Beautiful (BB) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

For more about what’s happening on your favorite soaps, join the conversation over on our Facebook Page, check out our Twitter feed, or look for an update on our Instagram stories. See you over there!