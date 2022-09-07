Soap Hub Wellness Wednesday: Robert Scott Wilson Taking First Steps Soap Hub

Robert Scott Wilson has played two characters on Days of our Lives, and both of them have been known to spend quite a bit of their screen-time shirtless! How does the actor who used to play Ben Weston and now plays Alexander Kiriakis stay in such great shape? Wilson sat down with Soap Hub to talk about his fitness philosophy for this week’s Wellness Wednesday.

Robert Scott Wilson Talks Mental and Physical Wellness

Soap Hub has interviewed DAYS cast members for our Wellness Wednesday column, including Eric Martsolf (Brady Black) and Dan Feuerriegel (EJ DiMera) about their wellness habits. Now, Wilson is sharing his thoughts on wellness.

Soap Hub: What’s a typical fitness regime?

Robert Scott Wilson: I’ve been training since I was a young kid. I’m in my gym gear right now, trying to get a workout in. I don’t spend hours in the gym, but I stay motivated. I do whole body workouts, weight training, stuff like that. I’m not putting an hour in on the treadmill; I usually do circuits until my heart rate gets up. It’s more mental for me. I go for 70% mental and 30% physical at this point.

Soap Hub: Do you meditate?

Robert Scott Wilson: I need to [meditate] a lot more. Some of my close friends do. I know the value in it, but I can’t say I’m doing that enough.

Soap Hub: Do you have ‘cheat days?’

Robert Scott Wilson: Yes. I believe in them when you’ve been training, and you’re being strict. I think everything and anything in moderation is okay — including moderation. I’m a ‘foodie’ at heart. I love pizzas and pastas. I try to eat cleaner on days that I’m not in the gym, and on days that I eat [more], I train more.

Soap Hub: Everyone’s different and has different needs; what advice do you have for people who are looking to get started on a new wellness plan?

Robert Scott Wilson: Yeah, take that first step. The hardest part is in the initial launch; try to push yourself to do it. If you can do it in your own home, god bless you. I need a venue, a space to go. I am not comfortable enough to [work out] it in my own home, so I go to my busy gym as much as I can. Get that process started. Try and hold yourself accountable. Once you begin the process, it’ll become more of a necessary [thing that you do] rather than something that you feel you ‘have to’ do. It’ll become routine. Just know that once you get over that initial step, it’s a lot easier on the other side.

Important editor’s note: As always, it’s important to consult with your physician before embarking on any new diet and fitness regime.

Starting Monday, September 12, Days of our Lives can be seen daily on NBC streaming service peacock. Click here for information. Until Friday, September 9, Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.