William Lipton Shows Gratitude To GH, Updates Fans On His New Song

General Hospital fans have known for a few years that William Lipton can sing, but they got to see him rock out with his real-life band on Tuesday’s episode — and it meant the world to the talented star. And if you loved that performance, he has news about when that song will be available.

William Lipton Sings His Heart Out

The show promoted the performance on their official Twitter account, which Lipton shared and added, “Thank you so much [Frank Valentini, executive producer] for having my band #therunarounds on today’s episode on GH for a cameo. Huge thank you to @GHmusicPG [Paul S. Glass] for the awesome sound!”

They did sound amazing, and viewers shared their love for the band’s sound in the comments, adding their desire to see more from them on future episodes. But that wasn’t all that Lipton had to share. He let everyone know that “Darling Darling will be out on all music platforms shortly 💙” — which is great news for everyone who wants to hear it again and again.

In a separate tweet, William Lipton gave out a bit more information. “Thank you for all your kind comments about my band and the song on today’s episode on GH. Song will soon be on all musical platforms. In the meantime, you can listen to it on SoundCloud. Darling Darling by William Lipton on #SoundCloud” You can click on the link from the tweet below.

The young actor has already received some love from the Daytime Emmys when his song, “North Star,” received a nomination for Outstanding Original Song back in 2020.

