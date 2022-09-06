A Critic’s Review Of The Bold and the Beautiful: Ticked Vs Tickled Soap Hub

When it comes to The Bold and the Beautiful, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of B&B’s week that was.

The Bold and the Beautiful: A Critic’s Week In Review

I think The Bold and the Beautiful’s Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) spoke for the majority when he posed that incredulous, “Really?!”

Sixty-one-year-old Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and fifty-one-year-old Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) thought it appropriate to douse each other in paint? Really?

And here’s a question that I’ve posed to myself that has thus far gone unanswered: why do the antics of the aforementioned ladies irk me more than say, Alexis Carrington Colby and Krystle Carrington?

Watching those two beat the holy hell out of one another always left me more tickled than ticked, but the sight of Brooke and Taylor hurling pigments at each other really struck an unpleasant chord.

The one thing that I could appreciate — the women’s seeming discernment of the farce of it all; whether that was actually scripted or merely Lang and Allen finding the funny side remains unclear.

I also found myself actually shouting REALLY (?!?) at the TV on Friday when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) made a not-at-all-subtle play for Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle).

To quote Soap Hub’s own Amber Sinclair, “What does The Bold and the Beautiful have against Thomas? Why can’t they just let him be a decent person one single time?”

I could also ask the same thing of Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Here he is trying his utmost to right and prove the naysayers — Ridge in particular — wrong, and there’s Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) appealing to his basic instincts.

Finally, I think it only appropriate to address the elephant that is Rena Sofer’s (Quinn Fuller Forrester) exit from The Bold and the Beautiful and to ask the big question…REALLY?!

Brad Bell really saw fit to both let an uber talent like Rena walk and peddle the excuse that he didn’t know what to do with Quinn moving forward. Um, hello?! Quinn and Eric Forrester (John McCook) have yet to finalize their divorce, Quinn is still employed at — and apparently helping to subsidize — the same company as her husband and his mistress-cum-life companion and the man that she blew up her marriage for and you’re telling me that you can’t do your job and come up with a viable story for her? Pa-lease!

