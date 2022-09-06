A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Why Oh Why? Soap Hub

When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.

The Young and the Restless: A Critic’s Week In Review

When watching The Young and the Restless, I frequently find myself asking what the point of so-and-so is or the point of that particular story point, and I wonder if I am alone in this.

Let me give you an example. What is the point of Chloe Mitchell Fisher (Elizabeth Henrickson)? The only thing I can figure is that she’s the town’s appointed anti-Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) crier. Seriously, has she done anything other than warn her fellow femmes — Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) in particular — to steer clear of the man? Well, yes; she’s tried to keep Chelsea on the straight and narrow. So, apparently, Chloe exists to defame Adam and babysit her bestie.

And how wasted in Sharon Case? Remember when her Sharon Newman Rosales commandeered the spotlight in stories ranging from “so great they’re excellent” to “so bad they’re good”?

Now the actress is lucky if she’s allowed to prance around the Crimson Lights set in an outfit inappropriate for the workplace and complain about the broken-down Cappuccino maker; a REALLY good week is had when she’s seated at a table and pontificating on a problem had by one of her children, one of her many exes, or perhaps an in-law.

Also, can someone explain to me why The Young and the Restless worked overtime to break Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow) up?

I’d also question Allie Nguyen’s (Kelsey Wang) very existence, but if having her on the canvas results in more screen time for Beth Maitland’s Traci Abbott then I’m all for it.

If only TPTB at Y&R would see fit to follow through on Traci’s promise-cum-threat that she’d one day have another great love.

Further Y&R Musings

* Life Lessons Courtesy of The Young and the Restless:

Nikki: Diane, you deluded narcissist, not everything is about you dear.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.