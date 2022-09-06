A Critic’s Review Of General Hospital: Ringing The Truth Bell Soap Hub

When it comes to General Hospital, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the GH week that was.

General Hospital: A Critic’s Week In Review

I see that General Hospital is no longer trying to be subtle when it comes to positioning Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) and Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) as Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) 2.0.

I also see that Dan and Chris/Chris and Dan are seriously clutching at straws in their attempt to connect Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) to Mac Scorpio (John J. York), though I suppose I should give them credit for picking up the thread of Dominique’s long-ago confinement to a mental institution, brief though it was.

My chuckle for the week came courtesy of Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) who decreed that Ava Jerome Cassadine’s (Maura West) ultimate betrayal was…telling the truth!

My eyes damn near rolled into the back of my head when Josslyn attempted to strong-arm Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) out of Monica Quartermaine’s house — Alan gave it to her, don’t you know?

And I must say that I was thrilled over Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) finally owning her struggle. It’s about time that Liz finally joined her own storyline.

Also, can we please, please, please be done with Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s (Sofia Mattsson) storyline — and I do use the term “storyline” very loosely as storyline implies that there is a set throughline with a discernable denouement in sight — please and thank you.

Further GH Musings

* A note to Chris and Dan/Dan and Chris, the fearless — more like fear inducing — leaders of General Hospital: a little bit of research goes a long way.

Sarah Webber (Sarah Laine) hasn’t been in Port Charles for 20 years, not 10.

* Though I’m sure ‘Vanna’ devotes were delighted to see Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) finally level with his “darling” Anna (Finola Hughes), I was left feeling completely underwhelmed and, to be quite frank, a bit cheesed off.

Rather than make a conscious decision to clue Anna in, Valentine felt compelled to do so once he rumbled that Anna had rumbled his subterfuge. Plus, unless they make it clear the conversation took place off-screen — or, you know, actually go to the trouble of showing it — Anna is still in the dark about some of Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy) shadier works, including his multiple attempts to off Laura Collins (Genie Francis).

So, while General Hospital might be presenting this plot as ‘lovers united to take down Evil’ that doesn’t exactly ring true.

General Hospital (GH) airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Port Charles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on GH spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.